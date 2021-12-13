Cloyd “Tuny” D. Walter Jr., 96, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Tuny was born in his current home in Buffalo Cross Roads on Oct. 29, 1925, to Cloyd D. Walter Sr. and Anna (Prutzman) Walter.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 during World War II, training as an Aviation Ordnance Technician with primary responsibility of maintaining and timing the machine guns and loading bombs on U.S. aircraft. He also was assigned the duty of Shore Patrol prior to his discharge June 6, 1946, with the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal.
In 1947, he married Ramona Belford, sharing 66 years of marriage until her passing in 2013.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary W. and Marlene Walter of Mifflinburg, Gregory L. and Dora Walter of Lewisburg, and Colby L. and Judy Walter of Lewisburg; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jannette L. and Jeffrey Kanagy of Reedsville, Kelly C. and Nathan Seigel of Mifflinburg, Wendy L. and Steve Walter of Lewisburg, Doug E. and Heather Walter of Lewisburg, Michelle Walter of Lewisburg, and Bryan S. and Jaime L. Walter of Mifflinburg; 10 great-grandchildren, Aaron J. Kanagy, Bryn N. Kanagy, Ryan D. Kanagy, Dylan W. Seigel, Logan C. Seigel, Bret W. Walter, Brendan T. Walter, Mckenna N. Walter, Harper A. Walter, and Madison N. Walter.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Earl E. Walter, Paul E. Walter, Lee I. Walter, Martha Walter Erb, Bernice Walter Koch, and Beatrice Walter Botts.
Tuny was an accomplished heavy equipment operator and enjoyed every hour spent operating equipment. He worked for the following companies: Lewisburg Chair Factory, Central Builders Supply Company, Stan Seiple Construction Co., PA Dept. of Transportation, West Milton Construction, Day Construction, and retired from East Buffalo Township.
He was a member of Mifflinburg Lodge No. 370, Free & Accepted Masons; Milton Royal Arch Chapter No. 298; Mount Hermon Commandery No. 85; Vallerchamp Council No. 25; 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Williamsport Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite; Irem Temple Shrine; Sunbury Shrine Club; York Rite College No. 11; Tall Cedars of Lebanon and Robert L. Rooke Council No. 343 Allied Masonic Degrees. Other memberships were the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.
The New York Yankees were his baseball team and he proudly wore his Yankees hat and never missed a televised game. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman, assisting the PA Fish & Boat Commission with trout stocking for many years and was the captain of the Walter hunting gang.
