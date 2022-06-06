Cloyd Eugene Kline, 91, of Painted Post, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital. He was born on April 23, 1931, in Kelly Crossroads, Pa., the son of the late George and Hattie (Fritz) Kline. He married Nancy Deitrick on June 3, 1955, who predeceased him on Jan. 13, 2007.
Cloyd was very devoted to his family and friends, always having a kind word or joke for anyone, he loved meeting people. As a child, he grew up on several Pennsylvania farms.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and during the Korean War, was assigned with the 155th Self-Propelled Gun Battery of the 92d Division, known as the “Red Devil” Division. He met Nancy at a USO dance after returning home.
Cloyd was a member of the Breesport Masonic Lodge serving as past master in 1980. In 1991, he joined the Gang Mills Fire Department where he served as Fire Police. After retiring in 1996 from Dresser Rand in Painted Post, he served as a greeter at Walmart in Painted Post from 2001-2010, where he became known as “The Button Man.” He enjoyed traveling, fishing, riding his motorcycle, woodworking, and home-building. Cloyd was also known for his sense of humor, especially his jokes.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and John Leonard of Lindley and Brenda and Alan Starkey of Painted Post, sons and daughters-in-law, Audie and Deb Kline of North Carolina and Jeff and Joan Kline of Alpine, grandchildren, Alan Starkey Jr., Kimber Costley, Andy (Rebeca) Rumiano, Amber (Frank) Barnes, Jess (Tim) Ruble, Jamie (Rob) VanNess, Matthew Leonard, Justin (Amy) Starkey, Alexa Kline, and Morgan Kline, 16 great-grandchildren, sister, Marlene Book of Mifflinburg, Pa., brother-in-law, Donald Hill, sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Deitrick and Barb Hindman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cloyd was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Kline, and his sister, Alberta Good.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Cilip for his care of Cloyd throughout the years.
Family and friends are invited to Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., beginning with a Masonic Service. The Fire Department Honor Guard will be present. At 6:30, a celebration of Cloyd’s life will begin, followed by military honors. Burial will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a short service given by nephew Marvin Young at Mazeppa Union Cemetery near Lewisburg, Pa.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shriners or St. Jude’s children’s hospitals, Bampa’s House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830, or Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department, 125 Forest Drive, Painted Post, NY 14870.