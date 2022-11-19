Clyde E. Ferry, 89, Freeburg

Clyde E. Ferry, 89, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
He was born on June 22, 1933, a son of the late Arthur and Mary (Garman) Forrey. On April 20, 1956, Clyde married his beautiful bride Charlotte (Moyer) Ferry. They shared over 66 years of marriage.
Clyde was a 1952 graduate of Freeburg High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Korea. Clyde was employed as a truck driver at New Penn Motor Express for 33 years until his retirement in 1996.
He was a member of the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 and Selinsgrove American Legion Victory Post No. 25, a life member of the Freeburg Fire Company, and a member of St. Peters Evangelical Church in Freeburg. Clyde was also a proud member of Buck Springs Rod and Gun Club.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife Charlotte; two sons, David Ferry and his wife Renee and Tom Ferry and his wife Mary Ann; grandson, Brian Ferry and his wife Ashlee; granddaughter Alisa Ferry and her companion Dustin Weikel; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Ferry and Kennedy Ferry. He was the last of his immediate family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Warren, Donald, and John; and three sisters, Ruth, Thelma, and Norma.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Evangelical Church, 100 N. South Street, Freeburg, PA 17827, with Pastor Jason Hostetter officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the members of Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 and Selinsgrove American Legion Victory Post No. 25.
Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery in Freeburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Clyde may be forwarded to St. Peters Evangelical Church, PO Box 153, Freeburg, PA 17827.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.