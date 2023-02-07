Clyde M. Gãss II, 62, of West Milton, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born July 7, 1960, in Carbondale. On Aug. 29, 1990, he married the former Lori Brouse who survives. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Clyde was a 1978 graduate of Lewisburg High School. He served honorably with the U.S. Army in many capacities including drill sergeant, sniper, and demolitions expert, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6. Proud of his time with the Special Forces, he served with Delta Force, the Green Beret, Airborne, and Rangers. He attained award of the following: Army Commendation Medal (1OLC), Achievement Medal (5OLC), Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Expeditionary Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (#2), Army Services Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (#3), Expert Marksmanship Badges in Rifle, M-16, Tow Gunner, Infantryman and Parachutist. After his time in the service, he had a highly successful career in auto sales.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Winfield, and the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post 182, Lewisburg. He enjoyed golf, metal detecting, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his father and stepmother, Clyde M. and Janet Gass; two sons, Clyde M. Gass III and Zachary Tyler Gass; granddaughter, Lyla Jo Gass; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Bob Snyder; and a half-brother, Mickey Voglino.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jane Marie Cragle; his birth mother, Nancy (Harman) Voglino; and stepmother, Sandra (Frederick) Gass.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.