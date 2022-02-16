Clyde M. Troutman, 82, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Aug. 13, 1939, in Washington Township, Snyder County, a son of the late John A. and Kathryn (Spicher) Troutman. On Feb. 18, 1961, he married the former Mary A. Bowersox who survives.
He was employed at Poloron Homes in Middleburg and Wood Mode in Kreamer.
Clyde enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking, and found his greatest joy in his grandchildren and reading to them.
He will be remembered for making Troutman’s ring bologna.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years, are a son, Clyde M. Troutman Jr. and his fiance Julie McElroy; two grandsons, Camden John and Gavin Matthew Troutman; and one sister, Arlene Lepley.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Clementine Weikel.
Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.