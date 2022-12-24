MIDDLEBURG — CMSU officials are asking county officials to provide funding from the recent opioid settlement fund to expand its outreach to addicts and overdose survivors.
Snyder County will receive $1 million over the next several years from the settlement won from major pharmaceuticals as a result of the opioid epidemic.
CMSU Administrator Mary Lyn Cadman recently spoke with the commissioners to request some or all of the settlement monies be used to expand its Warm Handoff program which involves caseworkers going to hospitals, doctors’ offices and recovery centers when contacted about an addict with an offer to help get them clean and sober.
The program has 10 caseworkers serving Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties and receives federal funding which will expire at the end of September 2023, she said.
“We want to continue the program” and the organization is reaching out to the four counties it serves to request funding, she said.
Warm Handoff program director Trisha Delelo said 1,900 individuals have been seen since the program was started in March 2019. The average number of Snyder County residents served each year is 18, she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, 5,168 Pennsylvanians died from an overdose in 2021.
Funding from the counties will allow the CMSU to add employees and continue to help people with “recovery, employment, housing and transportation,” Delelo said. “We feel this program is important. We go to people at their weakest moment and get them into treatment.”
The commissioners didn’t act immediately on the request which will be brought before court and law enforcement leaders in the county, but board chairman Joe Kantz asked about another approach.
“Pots of money like this don’t come along very often. Would we be better served to use a portion of this (opioid settlement) money on programs to scare the living daylights out of first-time users, before they get addicted?”
A portion of the money CMSU receives for Warm Handoff is spent on prevention efforts, Delelo said.