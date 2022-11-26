Fueled by concerns about the teaching of critical race theory — which generally is not taught in public elementary, middle and high schools — New Hampshire’s GOP-controlled Legislature approved a “divisive concepts” law like many other states in 2021 (and 2022).
The law prohibits teaching or using textbooks about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
Supporters of the law argue it will strengthen the state’s anti-discrimination laws and improve race relations.
The law allows disciplinary action and encourages parents to file complaints about “inappropriate” teachings or books.
“Nothing in this language prevents schools from teaching any aspect of American history, such as teaching about racism, sexism, or slavery — it simply ensures that children will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, sexual identity, or religion,” Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement.
The policy mirrors an executive order issued in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump in response to fears about the teaching of critical race theory. It was rescinded by Democrat President Joe Biden.
In November 2021, the parental rights group Moms for Liberty in Hillsborough, N.H., offered a $500 “bounty” to the first person who successfully caught a public school teacher violating the new law. The group has not responded to CNHI’s inquiry on whether the reward has been paid to anyone.
PEN America estimated at least 40% of the bans were tied to legislation or state-exerted political pressure.
Books containing content that include LGBTQ themes or main characters, and books with a main character of color were the top theme of books banned — approximately 40% for each category between July 2021 and June 2022, according to PEN America.
“Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe is an LGBTQ-themed book and is the most banned book in the country. More than 40 school districts have banned the book.
The book includes intimate depictions and illustrations of sexual experiences and explores puberty and sexual identity. It also seeks to inform through the author’s own life about the difficulties of grappling with sexuality as a Black queer in adolescence through adulthood and the resulting complexities in relationships with family and others.
Members of Citizens for Responsible Education say they are pushing back against what they see as an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over traditional education, and the introduction of sexually explicit books in school libraries.
“What we’ve come to realize in the past year is that most parents are not even aware that this is happening at the school level and that if they were properly informed, they might very well object to such material being taught to their children,” Mark Harrington, a member of the group, wrote in a recent opinion page column.
In the midst of the book ban movement, several libraries, bookstores and groups across the country have launched “Banned Book Clubs” as a way to keep such books in the discussion.
Mickey Uppendahl attended Oklahoma’s Tahlequah Public Library’s first Banned Book Club on Sept. 29.
“I think it’s important to understand viewpoints that are different from others and usually banning books comes out of trying to suppress viewpoints that are different. So to me, it’s important to learn about things that are different or viewpoints that are different — viewpoints that I don’t hold but are useful for me to understand the people who hold them,” Uppendahl said.
CNHI State Reporters Carson Gerber of Indiana, Christian Wade of Massachusetts, Emily Younker of Missouri, Eric Scicchitano of Pennsylvania, Janelle Stecklein of Oklahoma, Joseph Mahoney of New York, Ali Linan of Texas; and reporters John Smith of the Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, Grace George of Traverse City (Mich.) Record-Eagle, Skyler Hammons of the (Okla.) Tahlequah Daily Press, Dana Melius of The (Minn.) Free Press, and editor Kyle Ocker of the Ottumwa (Iowa) Courier to this report.