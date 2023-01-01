WINFIELD — Robin Montgomery’s first word wasn’t ‘Mommy’ or ‘Daddy’, it was ‘Doggie.’
“I was born loving animals,” said the co-founder of SUN P.E.T.S., a nonprofit organization that since the 1980s has supported reducing the dog and cat overpopulation in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. “I was rescuing animals as a child, carrying kittens home. Love, love, love them.”
Montgomery and her husband, Bruce Barr, have filled their Winfield home with 10 cats and two dogs.
“He’s had to get used to it and learned to love it,” she said of Barr’s support of her love for rescuing animals. “I’ve never paid for a pet. They are all rescues.”
Montgomery has served several times over the years as SUN P.E.T.S. board president but will step down in January due to what she says is “age and memory lapses.”
The organization’s marketing coordinator Deena Eberhart has known Montgomery for 20 years and nominated her for The Daily Item’s People Who Made a Difference feature.
“Robin is such a caring person,” said Eberhart. “Her dedication to the animals is beyond belief. She’s just a living legend.”
While she’s stepping down as board president, Montgomery will remain active in the work of raising money for the spaying and neutering of cats and dogs and teaching pet owners the importance of it.
Looking back at her decades of working with the local animal population, she marvels at the time it took up.
Along with SUN P.E.T.S., Montgomery co-founded with Cheryl Hill the dog shelter, Mostly Mutts, which Hill continues to operate in Sunbury.
Seeing all the dogs in need “we started to get depressed,” so Montgomery and a few others started Haven to Home, an all-volunteer animal foster group that also still operates today.
“I don’t know how I did it,” said Montgomery, who worked for years as a primary education school teacher in Lewisburg while aiding the areas animals.
Since retiring from the school district, she’s expanded her volunteer efforts, doing TNR — or trap, neuter or spay, return — with Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance in Lewisburg.
Now that she’s stepping back a bit from her leadership role in SUN P.E.T.S., Montgomery is stepping up efforts to recruit new volunteers. “We need younger board members, people with new ideas.”