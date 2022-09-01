BERWICK — With the victory, Tigers coach Dave Hall earned his 100th win in his career.
Joey Singley finished with two goals and an assist. Jimmy Bender, Landon Ferrara, and Ben Gehert each contributed with a goal and an assist in the game.
Southern Columbia 6, Berwick 0
First half
SC-Joey Singley, 15:59; SC-Landon Ferrara (Singley), 14:56.
Second half
SC-Issac Carter (Ferrara), 35:40; SC-Singley (Eddie Zuber), 14:41; SC-Jimmy Bender (Ben Gehert), 4:35; SC-Gehert (Bender), 1:32.
Shots: SC 18-7. Corners: SC 6-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 7 (Ethan Reed); Berwick 4 (Thomas Andrews).