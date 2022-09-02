Cody Tyler Spade, 25, of Lower Augusta Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Cody was born in Danville on Feb. 25, 1997, a son of Norman J. Bohner Jr., of Dornsife and Joy Spade Sencen, of Sunbury.
Cody worked for The Daily Item as a newspaper delivery driver.
He was a 2016 graduate of Line Mountain High School and attended Northumberland County Vo Tech.
Surviving are his mother and father, Ronald and Joy Sencen; his biological father, Norman J. Bohner Jr. and wife Annie; paternal grandparents, Norman J. Bohner Sr. and wife Pamela, of Dornsife; maternal grandmother, Janet Sencen, of Sunbury; one half brother, Gage Bohner, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation with family will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Smallwood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cody’s memory may be made to 894 Hallowing Run Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.