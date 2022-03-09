Colby A. Starks, 38, of Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
He was born March 14, 1983, in Lewisburg, a son of Rita L. (Haines) Sarfine of Middleburg and Dale A. “Buford” Starks of Weikert.
He was last employed with ACPI Wood Products, Mifflinburg.
Colby loved riding motorcycle, fishing and kayaking, and was a gifted artist.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Kleo Starks of Middleburg; a brother, Paul Jr. (Kate) Hackenberg of Middleburg; three sisters, Rhonda (Bill) Young of Sunbury, Danielle Gower (Clint Watts) of Middleburg, and Wendy (Jim) Cook of Kreamer; stepbrothers, Murray (Jennifer) Hollenbach of Middleburg and Tom Dreisbach of Milton; stepsisters, Krista (Mike) Walde of Carlisle and Kelly Dreisbach of Millmont; stepparents, Lewis Sarfine and Deb Starks; stepgrandmother, Pat Sarfine of Middleburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, March 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.