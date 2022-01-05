LEWISBURG — Bucknell led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter, but Navy rallied for a 57-55 win over the Bison after Bucknell turned the ball over in the final seconds with a chance to tie the Patriot League contest on Wednesday night.
Senior Taylor O'Brien led the Bison with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Fellow senior Marly Walls was one point shy of a double-double, finishing with a career-high 10 rebounds and six assists.
Navy's Jennifer Coleman led the Mids with 22 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and five steals. She was joined in double figures by teammate Sydne Watts, who poured in 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
As a team, Bucknell (9-4, 0-2 PL) was 23-of-56 (41.1%) from the field and just 5-of-22 (22.7%) from beyond the arc. Navy (4-9, 1-2 PL) was 23-of-59 (39%) shooting and knocked down 5-of-12 3-pointers. The Mids also scored 15 points off 14 Bucknell turnovers.
It was a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter that helped Navy overcome the 8-point deficit, as Bucknell hit on just 4-of-14 (28.6%) field goals in the final frame.
The loss was Bucknell's first at home this season, and its first to Navy since 2018.
Walls opened the fourth quarter with a 3, putting the Bison up 46-38, but they were the team's last points before a scoring drought that lasted just over five minutes. The Mids proceeded to go on a 17-2 run that gave them a 7-point lead at 55-48 with 2:23 to play in the game.
Bucknell managed to respond with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cecelia Collins and Julie Kulesza to cut the deficit to 55-54. The Bison came up empty on their final two layups of the game and missed what would have been a game-tying free throw with just eight seconds to play.
The Bison had not lost back-to-back Patriot League games since the 2016-17 season.
Navy 57, Bucknell 55
Navy (4-9)
Ciera Hertelendy 0-4 1-2 1; Jennifer Coleman 10-22 0-0 22; Kristina Donza 3-7 0-0 8; Lindsay Llewellyn 2-9 3-6 7; Sydne Watts 8-15 1-2 18; Mimi Schrader 0-1 0-0 0; Savanna Lewis 0-0 0-0 0; Darryl Langford 0-1 0-0 0; Imani Edwards 0-0 0-0 0; Morganne Andrews 0-0 0-0 0; Sam Schofield 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-59 6-12 57.
Bucknell (9-4)
Emma Shaffer 4-4 0-0 8; Cecelia Collins 3-9 1-1 8; Taylor O'Brien 6-9 1-2 14; Marly Walls 3-8 0-0 9; Tai Johnson 0-6 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 5-13 1-4 11; Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0; Julie Kulesza 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 23-56 4-11 55.
Halftime: Bucknell, 26-25. 3-point goals: Navy 5-12 (Coleman 2-3; Donza 2-4; Llewellyn 0-3; Watts 1-2); Bucknell 5-22 (Collins 1-7; O'Brien 1-2; Walls 2-4; Johnson 0-4; Kulesza 1-5). Rebounds: Navy 40 (Coleman 16); Bucknell 34 (Walls 10); Assists: Navy 9 (Coleman 4); Bucknell 15 (Walls 6); Steals: Navy 9 (Coleman 5); Bucknell 3 (Collins 2); Turnovers: Navy 12, Bucknell 14; Team fouls: Navy 18, Bucknell 14. Fouled out: Navy, Coleman; Bucknell, Walls. Technical fouls: none. A-439