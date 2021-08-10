Colin G. Topolski, 79, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home in Lower Augusta Township, Sunbury.
He was born in Shamokin on Feb. 5, 1942, a son of the late John and Helen (Coveleski) Topolski. He married the former Barbara Diane Orner on Nov. 30, 1963.
Colin graduated from Coal Township High School in 1959. He was formerly employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in both Lewisburg and Allenwood, American Home Foods, and Creative Playthings.
Colin enjoyed collecting antique radios and taking photos of the wildlife on their property.
He is survived by Diane, his wife of 58 years; his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kent Dobson; twin sister, Carole Topolski; brother, Raymond Topolski; two sisters, Marcianne Lawrence and Jeanette Burba, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John “Jack” Topolski; and sister, Marie Chango.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.