In the years just after World War II, Mable Ruth Wray worked at a scientific company in Chicago. She calibrated equipment used in nuclear research. The job exposed her to mercury, which altered her blood chemistry, so she chose not to marry and have children of her own. Instead, she devoted her life to children’s ministry which enabled her to share the gospel message of Jesus Christ with thousands of children.
Wray, known affectionately as “Miss Mable Ruth” by all who knew her, passed away on May 19 at the age of 98. She was the longtime state director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Eastern PA Inc., and spent many years serving the organization in Northumberland County.
“She is probably the greatest missionary to children that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Dr. Jeff Davis, former state director for CEF of Eastern Pennsylvania Inc., adding, “If anyone knows anything about children’s ministry in this area, they’ll mention the name Mable Ruth.”
Davis knew Wray long before he served with her in ministry. While growing up in Shamokin, where his father was the town doctor, Wray was one of his babysitters.
“She was the grandmother of the neighborhood,” he said. She often employed some of the kids to do odd jobs around her house, and as she handed them money for their work, Davis remembers her taking those moments to teach them about tithing.
In fact, every moment for Wray was an opportunity to live and teach her faith, and as she gathered kids at her home for a once-a-week Good News Club, Davis said, “she wasn’t just teaching a Bible lesson. She demonstrated her faith and her biblical attitude to the children who lived in that area.”
Davis went on to attend and serve at CEF’s Camp Good News in the area, where he met his wife. He credits Wray for that connection, too.
“Mable Ruth was responsible for putting together more couples than you can count,” he said. “She was a matchmaker.”
When Davis took an early retirement from his career in the Air Force in 1994 and moved back to the area, Wray encouraged him to serve as the next state director for the ministry. He served for a time as her personal assistant, and then was state director for seven years. But Davis said Wray was always the backbone of the ministry until the day she passed.
“To say that anyone was state director but her was to stretch the truth.”
In 1976, Wray returned to Pennsylvania to serve as state director and, according to Davis, is responsible for codifying CEF in that region.
“She was a woman on a mission,” he said.
She also strengthened the teacher training institute in Sunbury, from which more than 4,000 people have graduated, many of them going on to be pastors and missionaries around the world.
Jean Hartman, of Northumberland, is currently serving as the chair of CEF of Eastern PA Inc.’s state board. She and her husband Bill became involved with the ministry in 1968. They both attended the training institute in Sunbury, where they formally met Wray.
“When we met her, we just fell in love with her,” Hartman said. “When you met her, it was as if you were the most important person she ever met. She showed such an interest in you.”
“I never heard an unkind word about her,” Hartman said, adding that Wray had compassion for everyone – not just children, but adults too.
“I wanted to be like that,” Hartman said. “And serve the Lord the way she had, tirelessly. I still pray that way and continue to do that.”
Wray had that impact on many people.
Paul Beech, of Richfield, served as a camp counselor for the ministry from age 13 to 19. For the last 40 years, he has continued to serve the ministry in various ways. He remembers when he first encountered Wray.
“She was the best storyteller,” he said. “She was able to tell the Bible story in such a riveting way. I totally lost myself while she was speaking. She had me on every word.”
Today, Beech, 62, still considers Wray one of his top five mentors in life. She taught him how to teach and encouraged him to consider full-time Christian ministry. Since then, he has served as a youth pastor, pastor, and for the last 12 years has served Keys Connections, based in Liverpool, as a missionary.
Beech said Wray was “stalwart” and “way ahead of her time,” and that she modeled servant leadership.
“She grew up in a man’s world,” Beech said. There were times, he added, when being a strong female leader was looked down upon. “But she had a grace about her. She had a mixture of firmness and humility that I wanted to have in my own life. It was Christlikeness.”
Legacy
Mable Wray’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched.
“She’s most known for her love,” Dr. Jeff Davis said. “She always had something nice to say to everyone. She was the living embodiment of the love of Christ. Kids across the world would attest to that.”
One of those children is Doug Williams, the current executive director of CEF of Eastern PA Inc.
Williams said his mother was one of Wray’s first Good News Club volunteer teachers in Northumberland County. Williams considered Wray his “third grandmother.”
“When I was a child, Mable Ruth taught me all the basic truths about the Lord – how to know him through Jesus, how to seek his forgiveness, and how to walk in the Spirit, in his power,” Williams said. Wray continued to guide him spiritually throughout his adult years, as well.
In 1996, Wray was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities by Bob Jones University for her devotion to the Lord and the ministry. In 2004, she was named state director emeritus by the state board of directors. At that point, she had served 28 years as state director, and more than 50 years with CEF.
As the current staff continues to lead CEF of Eastern PA into the future, Williams said they are strengthened and guided by the lessons they learned from Miss Mable Ruth.
“Her greatest gift was teaching us dependency on God for everything,” he said. “We’re seeking the Lord for direction moving forward.”
A memorial service for Wray will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Independent Church, 3201 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established honoring her life’s ministry. Check donations may be sent to CEF of Eastern PA Inc., P.O. Box 4375, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0375. Gifts may also be made online at cefepa.net/mableruth.