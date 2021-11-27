Colleen Lynette Senft, of Selinsgrove, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the age of 60.
She was born on July 5, 1961, in York, a daughter of Henry Paul Senft Jr. and Laura L. Senft.
Colleen was of the Protestant faith.
Colleen will be remembered as a quiet woman with a sense of humor and love of music and movies. She was especially fond of Elvis and enjoyed attending performances by Elvis impersonators whenever she had the chance. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Center with Pastor Ron Turner officiating.
Burial will be at the Selinsgrove Center Cemetery, Salem, PA.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.