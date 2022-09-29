Lock Haven University

Harrison Rees, jr., OL, Mount Carmel: Rees played at Mount Carmel and is a transfer from Lebanon Valley College. He’s yet to appear in a game this season.

Millersville University

Ryan Aument, fr., LB, Selinsgrove: Aument has played in four games after redshirting last season. He’s made one tackle.

Vance Metzger, fr., OL, Selinsgrove: Metzger has yet to appear in a game after redshirting last season.

Mansfield University (sprint football)

Eli Swann, so., WR, Midd-West: Swann has yet to appear in a game for the Mountaineers.

Trevor Yorks, fr., RB, Southern Columbia: Yorks played mostly defensive line on the Class 2A state champions last season, but will be a running back in college. He’s yet to appear in a game.

Logan Smedley, fr., LB, Warrior Run: Smedley has yet to appear in a game for the Mountaineers.

