Lock Haven University
Harrison Rees, jr., OL, Mount Carmel: Rees played at Mount Carmel and is a transfer from Lebanon Valley College. He’s yet to appear in a game this season.
Millersville University
Ryan Aument, fr., LB, Selinsgrove: Aument has played in four games after redshirting last season. He’s made one tackle.
Vance Metzger, fr., OL, Selinsgrove: Metzger has yet to appear in a game after redshirting last season.
Mansfield University (sprint football)
Eli Swann, so., WR, Midd-West: Swann has yet to appear in a game for the Mountaineers.
Trevor Yorks, fr., RB, Southern Columbia: Yorks played mostly defensive line on the Class 2A state champions last season, but will be a running back in college. He’s yet to appear in a game.
Logan Smedley, fr., LB, Warrior Run: Smedley has yet to appear in a game for the Mountaineers.
—THE DAILY ITEM