There isn’t much doubt about the talent in our area in high school football.
The pennlive.com statewide football rankings are littered with District 4 teams — Class 4A through Class A has a District 4 team at either No. 1 or No. 2 in the state through four weeks of the season.
Colleges from the Big 10 to Division III have rosters with contributors from schools. Of course, if I’ve missed anybody let me know, we’ll get them recognized:
FBS teams
Ohio State
Julian Fleming, Jr., WR, Southern Columbia: Fleming made his first two touchdown catches of the season last week against Toledo, his first action of the 2022 season.
Western Michigan
Stone Hollenbach, So., QB, Southern Columbia: The former Tigers’ standout transferred in the offseason from Alabama to Western Michigan.
Wisconsin
Preston Zachman, So., S, Southern Columbia: The former do-everything star for Southern Columbia (WR, TE, QB, LB) missed the 2021 season with an injury. He’s played in all three games so far in 2022 for the Badgers. He has three tackles and made his first career interception in the opener against Illinois State.
Kent State
Gavin Garcia, Fr., RB, Southern Columbia: The 2021 Daily Item player of the year has carried the ball 23 times for 141 yards and scored his first career TD last week against Long Island University. Also has a 52-yard kickoff return. The Golden Flash play at No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.
Michigan State
Cal Haladay, So., LB, Southern Columbia: Named a freshman All-America last season, Haladay leads the Spartans in tackles early on with 21. He has a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
West Virginia
Derek Berlitz, Fr., DL, Southern Columbia: Berlitz has yet to appear in a game for the Mountaineers.
FCS
Lehigh
Gaige Garcia, So., RB, Lehigh: In his second season since transferring from the University of Michigan, Garcia leads the Mountain Hawks with 144 rushing yards and a touchdown in three games.
Lafayette
Owen Ordonez, Fr., LB, Lewisburg: Ordonez has appeared in two games for the Leopards. He has two tackles and a quarterback hurry.
Colgate
Nate Miller, Sr., LB, Shamokin: Miller has seven tackles and a quarterback hurry for the Red Raiders.
New Hampshire
Max Tillett, Fr., LB, Southern Columbia: Tillett has made three tackles, and has a quarterback hurry for the Wildcats.
St. Francis (Pa.)
Tony Dressler, grad., LB, Selinsgrove: Dressler transferred from Lock Haven.
Division II
Bloomsburg University
Joseph Kahn, Jr., DL, Selinsgrove: Once a linebacker-halfback for the Seals, Kahn now puts his hand on the ground for the Huskies. He has eight tackles, including two sacks.
Jake Davis, So., DB, Southern Columbia: Davis has four tackles, and two pass breakups this season.
KJ Riley, Fr., QB, Danville: Riley returned from prep school in New England, and earned the starting job for the Huskies. He accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in a win over Clarion. For the season, Riley is 27-of-48 for 431 yards with 5 TDs. He’s also run for 150 yards and a score.
John Ayres, So., RB, Mount Carmel: Ayres had two touchdowns in the opener against Stonehill — one rushing and one on an offensive fumble recovery. He’s carried the ball six times for 28 yards this year.
Peyton Persing, So., WR., Danville: Persing transferred from IUP, and has appeared in one game as a receiver.
Nelly Fain, Jr., OL, Shikellamy: Fain saw time up front in the Huskies’ win over Clarion.
Colton Sidler, So., LB, Danville: Sidler has played in two games this season, and made one tackle.
Clarion
Wade Kerstetter, So., LB, Southern Columbia: Kerstetter had a pass breakup in a win over Lock Haven.
Kutztown
Brandon Hile, Fr., LB, Selinsgrove: Hile has appeared in all three games, making two tackles against Mercyhurst.
Division III
King’s College
Jacob Feese, So. RB, Line Mountain: Feese has played in two games this season.
Coltyn Sempko, Fr., RB, Shikellamy: Has yet to see action in three games.
Kaden Hoffman, Fr., H, Shikellamy: Has yet to see action in three games.
Wilkes University
Mike Balichik, So., WR, Mount Carmel: Has played in one game this season.
Tyler Whary, Fr., DB, Shamokin: Has yet to appear for the Colonels.
Nick Troutman, Jr., LB, Mount Carmel: Has 14 tackles in two games, including nine in a win over Widener.
Ethan Carper, Fr., OL, Warrior Run: Has yet to appear for the Colonels.
Brendan Boris, Sr., OL, Mount Carmel: The former Red Tornadoes standout was named to the Division III.com team of the week along with Billy Anderson, also of Mount Carmel, as the Colonels ran for 260 yards on 30 carries in a win over Widener.
Billy Anderson, Sr., OL, Mount Carmel: One of the anchors of the Colonels’ offensive line. A two-year starter for Wilkes.
Lebanon Valley
Jonathan Snyder, Jr., SS, Millersburg: Has appeared in one game for the Dutchmen.
Rylee Stahl, Jr., WR, Mifflinburg: Has eight catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Dutchmen.
Juniata College
Hunter Wolfley, So., RB, Midd-West: Starting tailback for the Eagles, he has 45 carries for 236 yards and a touchdown. Had 131 yards in a loss to McDaniel.
Aaron Rothermel, Fr., LB, Selinsgrove: He has played in all three games, and is fifth on the team with 15 tackles.
Trey Lauver, So., LB, Midd-West: Has appeared in two games, and has eight tackles this season.
Ben Umstead, So., LB, Midd-West: Has not appeared in a game for the Eagles.
Carter Sauer, Fr., OL, Midd-West: Also a kicker for the Mustangs, Sauer missed on his lone field goal attempt for the season.
Owen Klinger, Fr., OL, Halifax: Has not appeared in a game for the Eagles.
Susquehanna University
Elijah Hoffman, grad., PK, Southern Columbia: The preseason All-American has made 14-of-15 extra points and is 3-for-4 on field goals this season. Also has two touchbacks on 17 kickoffs.
Lycoming College
Coleman Witherite, Jr., DB, Lewisburg: Witherite has two tackles, and picked off a pass for the Warriors.
Gary DeGroat, Jr., LB, Mifflinburg: DeGroat has two tackles, and a pass breakup for the Warriors.
Julien Stellar, Fr., LB, Mount Carmel: Has yet to appear in a game for the Warriors.
Payton Pursel, Jr., OL, Southern Columbia: Has yet to appear in a game for the Warriors.
Misericordia
Cameron Smeltz, So., WR, Line Mountain: Has yet to appear in a game this season for the Cougars.