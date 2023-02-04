College
Men's lacrosse
Bucknell 20, Mercer 6
NOTES: Freshman Michael Meyer scored six goals in his collegiate debut, Dutch Furlong had four goals and six assists for a 10-point day. Meyer tied the Bucknell freshman goal-scoring record with his six goals. Current sophomore Connor Davis had three six-goal games just last season, and the reigning Patriot League Rookie of the Year also had a big day with four goals, including two in the first 3:18 to get the Bison going.
RECORD: Bucknell is 1-0.
wrestling
Navy 25, Bucknell 9
165: Val Park (N) dec. Riley Bower, 4-0; 174: Sammy Starr (N) dec. Sam Barnes, 6-2; 184: Cael Crebs (N) dec. Mason McCready, 7-4; 197: No. 26 Jacob Koser (N) dec. Nolan Springer, 6-0; 285: Dorian Crosby (BU) dec. No. 19 Grady Griess, 5-3; 125: Dayton DelViscio (N) major dec. Grayson McLellan, 10-2; 133: No. 23 Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. No. 31 Brendan Ferretti, 4-0; 141: No. 30 Josh Koderhandt (N) dec. No. 33 Darren Miller, 4-3; 149: Kaemen Smith (N) pinned Dylan Chappell, 4:01; 157: Nick Delp (BU) dec. Devon Deem, 7-2.
RECORD: Bucknell is 6-7 overall, 4-4 in EIWA.
BOWLING
AMCC Round robin
at Hillview lanes, Pitt-Greensburg
NOTE: Kennedie Lauver, a Mifflinburg grad, led Penn State Altoona and ranked 16th out of 70 bowlers in scoring average, dropping 173.4 pins per game after five games. She also rolled the Lions’ high score on the day, shooting 201 in the team’s first match against Pitt-Greensburg.
WOMENS WATER POLO
Bruno Classic, at Brown University
Bucknell 10, Austin 5
Bucknell 11, Santa Clara 10
NOTE: The Bucknell University women's water polo team picked up its first two wins of the season on Saturday afternoon on day one of the Bruno Classic hosted by Brown University. Bucknell topped Austin College 10-5 before taking an exciting 11-10 win over Santa Clara in the second game of the day.
Bucknell improves to 2-5 (0-0 CWPA) on the season.
Game One: Bucknell 10, Austin College 5
Bucknell outscored the Kangaroos 6-1 first half of play to cruise to a 10-5 win over Austin College in the first game of the day. Isabella Monaghan had three goals in the win over Santa Clara
RECORD: Bucknell is 2-5.
Women's Tennis
St. Francis 4, Bucknell 3
NOTE: Whitney King won in three sets at No. 1 singles for the Bison and freshman Mirra Manolov won at No. 6 singles. Anna Lajos teamed up with Abby Platt, who saw her first spring action on Saturday, to win 6-1 in the opening doubles match.
RECORD: Bucknell is 2-5.