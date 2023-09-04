COLLEGE
FIELD HOCKEY
Bison junior honored
Bucknell junior forward Lily Neilson was named the Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week award for the third time. Neilson played a crucial role in Bucknell's 2-1 overtime win over Ball State by tallying both goals. The two goals pushed Neilson's career total to 31. She remains sixth in Bucknell history but is one score away from tying for fifth all-time.
Susquehanna 4, Allegheny 0
NOTES: The River Hawks scored twice in first quarter to take control. Taylor Rothermel, Rebecca Ripans, Lexi Fumanti and Katie Bucher scored for the SU. The River Hawks outshot Allegheny 21-0.
RECORD: Susquehanna is 2-0.
Women's Soccer
Bucknell 3, La Salle 1
NOTES: After giving up an early goal, the Bison responded with three first-half scores of its own on Saturday. All three BU wins have come against teams from the Atlantic 10. Bucknell got goals from Reese Evans, Katie Schiano and Kelley Francis. Teresa Deda assiste don two goals
RECORD: Bucknell is 3-2-1.
Schiano honored
Bucknell junior back Katie Schiano was recognized with a Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week citation. Schiano played the full 90 minutes at right back in Bucknell's 1-1 home draw with Villanova on Thursday night. In Sunday's 3-1 road win over La Salle, Schiano scored the second of those goals in the 25th minute.