This week, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors said the universities merging into the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania would retain the individual identities while falling under the same back-end umbrella.
It means students will attend class, play sports and graduate from Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, rather than the new Commonwealth University. The same can be said for students in the three western schools — California, Clarion and Edinboro — who were brought under the Pennsylvania Western University tag as part of the state system’s plan to consolidate in a cost-saving measure.
From afar, the creation of Commonwealth University and Pennsylvania Western University doesn’t mean much. But for those with ties to the universities — including students, alumni — it does.
Many of us have strong ties to our colleges. Alumni groups grow by the year, millions of dollars are donated back to our alma maters, where many found their life’s calling, their spouse and put the major building blocks in place for years to come.
The system says Commonwealth University won’t be “a public-facing identifier,” but rather a background name that brings them under one umbrella. There will be one accredited institution and a single administration, said state system spokesman Cody Jones.
The change awaits approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which could vote at some point this month to officially make the changes.
“We are proud that each university’s name will remain prominent across our campuses and in our ongoing outreach to families across the state as we showcase the power of our three universities through the breadth of educational experiences accessible to current and future students,” said Dr. Bashar Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University and interim president of Lock Haven and Mansfield. “The continued engagement of our communities is shaping the future of our universities and enabling educational opportunities for generations to come. We are changing the trajectory of public higher education for the hard-working citizens of Pennsylvania.”
Board chair Cynthia Shapira said the integration of the three universities — separated by a couple of hours on the interstate — creates an “education powerhouse” in the eastern portion of the state, allowing increased access to more programs across the three campuses.
Of all of the options discussed in recent years — including closing some campuses — this makes the most sense and retains the vital identifiers the campus communities sought.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.