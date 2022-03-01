If given the choice between removing precancerous nodes or waiting and undergoing cancer treatment, most people would choose to get rid of the potentially dangerous nodes. But with colorectal cancer there’s a catch. To find the nodes, patients need to have a colonoscopy, and too many people shy away from it.
“Colon cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in our country, but it is highly treatable if caught early,” said Dr. Heather Gerst, Gastroenterology at UPMC in North Central Pa. “That is why understanding your risk and getting the proper screenings, like a colonoscopy, is so important.”
People don’t always experience physical symptoms with early-stage colon cancer, Gerst said. That’s where a colonoscopy screening can be a lifesaver, detecting abnormalities such as polyps, which can be precursors to cancer.
“Over time, small polyps can change their structure and become cancerous, so removing them during a colonoscopy is preventative and far less traumatic than needing to remove cancerous tissue with a surgical procedure,” she said. “The best strategy is to be on the offense, not defense, meaning that you should have regularly scheduled colonoscopies to catch precancerous growths (if present), instead of waiting for symptoms or a cancer diagnosis.”
Some people opt for easier, at-home cancer screening tests, but they might be selling themselves short.
“The critical advantage to colonoscopy compared to over-the-counter, at-home cancer screening tests is that we can remove the polyps and help prevent colon cancer,” said Dr. Greg Enders, Gastroenterology of Evangelical, in Lewisburg.
Colonoscopy facts
Unfortunately, people with colorectal cancer frequently have no symptoms until the cancer has reached a later stage. Still, some common symptoms that may appear are:
- Blood in stool or rectal bleeding
- Changes in stool or inconsistent bowel movements
- Painful cramps, gas, or other kinds of abdominal discomfort
- Feeling like you still have to go even after emptying bowels
- Inexplicable weight loss, weakness, or fatigue.
“When it comes to colon cancer, early detection and regular screening saves lives,” Gerst said. “The issue is that many people are not getting screened when they should, or the screenings are not completed on a regular basis.”
She pointed out that with early-stage colon cancer — meaning cancer is only in the colon — there is a 10 percent chance of death over the course of five years. Wait until cancer is found at its latest stage and in other parts of the body, however, and the survival rate over the course of five years is a dismal 14 percent.
“Current evidence suggests we’re preventing somewhere on the order of 80-some percent of colon cancers by going through this process,” Enders said of colonoscopies. “So it’s unusually effective as an intervention to prevent a major cancer. I think it’s exceptional.”
Healthcare experts recommend colonoscopy screening begin at age 45, allowing physicians to establish a patient’s health history and identify polyps that could potentially lead to colorectal cancer. Most patients are then cleared for a follow-up colonoscopy in 10 years.
“That’s the default timing,” Enders said. “We love to tell people they can go for another 10 years.”
Screening is saving lives
Some people would benefit from starting colonoscopies even before age 45, Gerst said. She noted cases that might indicate earlier screening, especially individuals with an immediate family member that had colon polyps or was diagnosed with colon cancer, or individuals with conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease as well some inherited disorders such as Lynch syndrome and polyposis syndromes. Ethnicity, too, can be a factor in colorectal cancer. African Americans are at an increased risk and should begin screening sooner.
“It is extremely important to let your doctor know of your family’s medical history especially related to colorectal cancer,” Gerst said. “Your provider will use this information to determine the best screening recommendation for you.”
To help reduce the risk of colon cancer, she recommends reducing red meat and alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking.
If 100 percent of eligible patients would schedule a colonoscopy, providers could spare even more people the stress and dread of treating late-stage colorectal cancer.
“It’s an investment, you know,” Enders said. “You invest in the preparation the day before and then in the actual procedure, but it’s one that has really solid, long-term payoffs.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com