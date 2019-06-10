The concept of Father’s Day drastically changed for me six years ago when both my father and father-in-law passed away within months of each other.
Each May, we celebrate a slew of mothers in the family — my mom, my mother-in-law, my wife, my sisters-in-law — but when Father’s Day rolls around a month later, it is down to just my brother and me.
The scariest part is that this isn’t a coincidence.
My dad died from an advanced case of pneumonia laced with a variety of other health issues sparked by a fear of health professionals after he endured a medical miscue by one of his doctors earlier in life.
My paternal grandfather also died young — before I was even born — and was also allegedly a staunch procrastinator in all things health care.
The family trend leading to a lack of fathers to celebrate this coming Sunday should be enough to scare anyone straight.
And yet, here I sit at 2 a.m., writing this column with an empty Chex Mix bag on my desk as a depressing reminder of how far I need to go.
Why is it that we struggle to help ourselves? As a father, there is a built-in instinct to take care of everyone else, but it can be nearly impossible to serve others from an empty pitcher.
Sometimes, health situations pop up that force us to slow down a bit. Last summer, I dealt with an emergency kidney stone situation, two-day hospital stay and several procedures. The hardest part of all that wasn’t the excruciating pain, but missing family camping time and allowing others to take care of me while attempting to bounce back.
As Dr. Greg Burke, of Geisinger shared on the topic: “Your kids want you around for their big milestones in life. It starts by taking care of yourself now.”
It hurts to know that my father won’t be there when his grandchildren get their drivers licenses, graduate, get married and start their own families.
You better believe, however, I will be there if at all possible. It starts with eliminating stress, saying no at times and reprioritizing the family. No more procrastinating. It’s time, as a father, to eat better, exercise and continue to expand and better live my faith.
The process starts today.
Not next week. Not tomorrow.
Today.