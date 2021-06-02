Evangelical Community Hospital was among four Pennsylvania businesses recognized for investments in quality early learning to support working families by the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC).
The honors were given Tuesday to the Lewisburg hospital; Benco Dental of Pittston; Computer Aid Inc. of Allentown and NPC Inc. of Claysburg during ELIC's virtual annual early learning economic summit highlighting the benefits of quality and accessible early child education.
“I am a firm believer in the critical importance of quality early care and learning and the power of public-private partnerships. The businesses being recognized today clearly understand the role the private sector can play and the resulting benefits of quality childcare, supporting their working families, and investing in their early learning communities," said former Gov. Mark Schweiker in announcing the businesses being recognized.
Before the businesses were honored, several speakers including Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey spoke about the importance of affordable, accessible and quality early child education and other family-oriented programs such as subsidized child care and paid family-leave.
Kathryn Edwards, an economist with the RAND Corp., said the pandemic highlighted the need as women left the labor force in droves when schools closed to in-person instruction.
"This has been a female-centered recession," she said.
Evangelical Hospital received the Response in Caring award for its effort in aiding employees in accessing child care and early education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and nurturing a work-life balance.
Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said about 80 percent of the facility's 2,000 employees are women which makes the issue critical to operating the health care facility.
"We found a way to prioritize not only for the care of their families, but the care of the community," said Rachel Smith, vice president of People and Culture at Evangelical.
In 2019, Evangelical, Geisinger Medical Center, the Miller Center and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA began a collaboration to improve the health and wellness of Valley residents.
Aucker said providing quality early education and childcare to working families is necessary for businesses to keep adequate staffing levels.
"I do lose sleep over how to keep an adequate workforce," she said, adding that Evangelical is committed to enhancing quality childcare in the Valley.