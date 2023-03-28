DANVILLE — The Sisters of Sts. Cyrils and Methodius will make their zoning change request at next Monday night’s Mahoning Township Planning Commission meeting, said Township Supervisor Bill Lynn during Monday night’s meeting. If recommended by the Planning Commission, the request will come to a vote at the April 10 township supervisor’s meeting.
This is the procedure necessary by law before Geisinger can proceed with its intention to purchase 33 acres of land owned by the Sisters of St. Cyrils and Methodius, where Geisinger plans to build a behavioral center.
The public planning commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the Mahoning Township Municipal Building, 849 Bloom Road.
Re-addressing issues were brought up by Supervisor Bill Lynn, who emphasized the importance of residents having on the record their correct address.
Yard waste, Easter egg hunt
JDOG will be collecting yard waste (grass clippings, light brush, garden waste) for Mahoning Township from April 18 until Sept. 19.
The pick-up times will be the 3rd Tuesday of every month, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Bagged yard waste must be at the curbside the day of pickup. Limit is 5 bags per pick-up (maximum of 50 pounds) and small piles of brush tied together, if possible.
This service is for residents, not for Commercial Service Businesses. To schedule a pick-up, email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 for pick up. Callers should give JDOG their name and street address.
There will be an Easter egg hunt April 8 on the grounds near Maria Hall on the Sisters of St. Cyril’s and Methodius property.