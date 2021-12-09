SUNBURY — A Northumberland County Commissioners will be added to the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority in the new year.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano announced this week at the December public meeting that one of the three commissioners would start serving on the AOAA Authority Board in order to keep the other commissioners up to date on future plans. The news comes after residents came to the commissioners twice this year with project concerns.
"I talked to Mr. (Jim) Backes (AOAA Authority chair), and one of the things we will be doing is to go back and look at the bylaws to add a commissioner to oversee the board and be in constant contact with them," said Schiccatano. "If they make any decision, we will be informed. We won't have to wait until we hear from the people."
In August, residents from Zerbe Township were concerned about a potential timbering project on 493 acres of land overseeing Trevorton Road in Zerbe Township. In October, citizens were concerned about a 36-mile free access rail trail project would connect the city of Sunbury with the borough of Mount Carmel, traveling through Upper Augusta Township, Snydertown, Shamokin Township, Coal Township, Shamokin and Mount Carmel Township — some of the trail cutting through or along private citizens' properties.
While the county commissioners have no real say over the AOAA's project at this point, Schiccatano said adding a commissioner to the board would allow the board of commissioners to have a voice and be able to stay informed on the AOAA's projects and intentions.
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
A group of citizens in November came to the public commissioners meeting to voice their opposition to the rail trail project. Some of them returned on Tuesday again to discuss their concerns, but Solicitor Frank Garrigan and the commissioners advised them to take their concerns to the AOAA public meeting.
"The information on the trail, the proposal, everything, is not sitting with the three commissioners," said Schiccatano.
"It's not the county's land, it's not the county's project," said Garrigan.
Schiccatano said the rail trail project is only a study at this time. It could not occur or be a part of an alternative route in a different part of the county, he said.
In October, project manager Steven Barber, of Michael Baker International, said the rail trail master plan is a public process to determine the feasibility of creating a non-motorized trail along the former Philadelphia and Reading Railroad in Northumberland County.
The project is led by the county’s AOAA Authority, a public multi-municipality authority, with consultant support from Michael Baker International. The proposal was paid for with a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant worth approximately $102,000.
Michael Yucha, of Shamokin Township, said the county commissioners should know more about these projects because some county employees have been working on grants. Garrigan is also the solicitor of the AOAA Authority.
The AOAA meets on the third Monday of each month.