Shalom. It is a Hebrew word with many uses: hello, goodbye, and peace. But the word shalom is most accurately translated using its linguistic root, which is related to wholeness (shalem.) When talking about peace, I find this translation useful.
Those of us committed to the “work” of peace, know that we are not simply striving for the cessation of war. Instead, we have a commitment to the creation of a world in which justice prevails and the justification for war is eradicated. We work to make the world whole for all its inhabitants. We work to heal and mend the brokenness that keeps people enslaved and oppressed; keeps our earth vulnerable and in decline; and prevents all who dwell here being able to live fully realized, whole lives. Yes, this is a tall order, especially since not everyone agrees on which path will lead to enduring peace. However, as the rabbinic maxim says: we are not required to finish the work, but we are also not free to turn away from it.
I recently returned from a trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Tel Aviv. I was part of a delegation of rabbis, from all different streams of Judaism, going to meet some of our fellow peace-workers. In particular, we met with Palestinian and Jewish Israeli representatives of grassroots organizations that have made a commitment to non-violence and peace.
To say that the situation there is complex is an understatement, and I am not going to try to make sense of it here. I just want to have the opportunity to honor the brave women and men who have turned away from the deeply embedded belief that only violent expressions of power can lead to the “right” side “winning.” While politicians wrangle, and militants engage in a never-ending cycle of “they started it,” the people we met are sitting down with the enemies they inherited and, at the very least, they are listening.
We all heard troubling things: versions of history that are not the same as ours; policies we did not know existed; realities of life in a state of constant conflict that seem unimaginable to us; and so much more. What we learned was that, in order to establish a place of wholeness, we have to sit and listen to the stories the other side(s) tell. We are not obliged to like what they have to say, or agree with it all, but we do have an obligation to recognize that these stories are what motivate people, and governments, in their attitudes and decision-making. Listening to hear, not to change minds, gives us the opportunity to find connections that can be built upon.
This strategy of listening and witnessing does not replace diplomacy, compromise, and difficult decision-making. But those methods of working toward wholeness will surely continue to fail if all we do is focus on the outcome of stopping violence and winning. In order for justice, and wholeness, to take root, all who care deeply for this small piece of disputed land need to see and hear one another.
In the time it took for me to fly home last week, several deadly attacks occurred on the ground in Jerusalem and in Hebron. They were carried out by factions of different sides. Young people died. Businesses were destroyed. Many were injured. The stark contrast between the bravery of the people I met, and the violence of these perpetrators, was terrible.
I reached out to a friend who is spending the year living in Jerusalem with her family. I knew they had not been hurt, but I also have experience with how upsetting terrorist attacks in your neighborhood can be. She told me that they were coping well, and she asked me how I was doing, after the series of mass shootings that had occurred in the USA during the same period of time.
I once heard an activist respond to a question about maintaining hope by saying: “I do not know if I will live to see the change I am working for, but I know that, no matter how long it takes, every little action I take will bring us closer.”
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.