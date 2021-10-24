I am writing to you to report the results of an endorsement meeting for Democratic Committee Candidates for office in the city of Sunbury.
In accordance with the bylaws of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 13, as Director of the Mid County District, we convened a meeting and the votes are as follows:
The duly elected members voted unanimously to endorse Andres Manresa for Sunbury City Council.
The members would like to offer their congratulations to Mr. Manresa.
Stephanie Sterner,
Director, Middle District Committee of the Northumberland County
Democratic Committee