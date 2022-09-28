McCLURE — The McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund Drive will run Oct. 3 through Nov. 1.
The local organizations that benefit are: The McClure and Bannerville volunteer fire companies, McClure and Bannerville quick response teams, McClure Library, West Beaver Veterans Memorial Pool, local Boy and Girl Scouts, and McClure Youth Baseball.
These organizations are run by local volunteers and the monies collected from the Fund helps sustain them.
Those wanting to donate can mail a contribution to the McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund, 286 Pine Crest Dr., McClure, PA 17841.
