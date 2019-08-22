Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.