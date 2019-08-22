WATSONTOWN — The president of Luzerne County Community College touted Wednesday as a historical day.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house were held on Wednesday morning for the incoming LCCC Susquehanna Valley campus at the former Watsontown Elementary School. The first day of classes is scheduled for Sept. 16.
"I really hope that many years from now, people will look back and say this was one of the most important days in the further development of this great region when Luzerne County Community College established its Greater Susquehanna Center," said LCCC President Thomas Leary. "It's a center that will make a difference in hundreds and hundreds of lives."
Wednesday is the first day of a new beginning, he said.
"Luzerne County Community College is going to open our doors, open our arms, open the opportunity for people to come here who are all about student success," said Leary. "Many need a community college to pursue their aspirations and pursue their dreams."
In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. The LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for reduced tuition rates of in-county students. It is the seventh satellite campus and the second in Northumberland County.
'A new chapter'
Other speakers included Elizabeth Bolden, president/CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges; Rosana Reyes, vice president of LCCC Enrollment Management and Student Development; Bob Garrett, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent of the Warrior Run School District; Dr. John Kurelja, assistant executive director/CAO of the Central Susquehanna Valley Intermediate Unit; Barb Diehl, president of Watsontown Area Business Association; and state Sen. John Gorder, R-27.
"Today there is a new chapter for Northumberland County, one where those with a thirst for knowledge will have access to quality, affordable higher education conveniently here in Watsontown," said Borden. "I hope other communities will utilize this model."
Kurelja compared the process to a marathon. As the group comes to the finish line, he said he hopes to see county commissioners at the end waiting for them. He and other community leaders have been approaching commissioners in Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties to discuss helping fund the college in the future in exchange for in-county tuition rates.
Many have been receptive, but Luzerne is moving forward with funding on its own for the first semester, he said.
'Right, ideal location'
In an interview with The Daily Item following the event, Leary said parking, location and proximity to the future Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway were major reasons why Watsontown was chosen as its seventh campus. LCCC toured more than 20 locations across the Valley and narrowed it down to three locations: Watsontown, the former Shikellamy Middle School at 15 Fairmont Ave. in Sunbury and the former J.C. Penney department store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Watsontown is a "central location" for the counties LCCC is looking to serve, he said.
"We're looking at this as a regional area to serve," said Leary. "This is the right, ideal location for what we want to do."
LCCC also originally worked with the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project to establish an independent community college, but eventually sought to establish another campus.
"They were critical and instrumental in bringing a community college to this area," said Leary. "They should be given credit for getting this off the ground. They started the conversation and built the momentum."
The response from the community has been positive, but enrollment has been limited so far since the location hasn't been open, Leary said.
"If we get a few classes going, that establishes the foundation and builds the momentum for the future," he said.