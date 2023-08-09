Several local students received scholarships through the Community Giving Foundation: Danville, as announced in their press release late last month.
A total of $138,000 in scholarships was awarded to 71 students, according to the foundation.
“These opportunities are available thanks to the many individuals, families, and organizations who have established 44 scholarship funds with the foundation,” the release said. “Applications for a variety of interests, accomplishments, and career choices were accepted by students in the school district.”
The following is a list of funds and students that received scholarships from them.
Ackerman Family Scholarship Fund: Carson Persing ($1,500); Ty Brown-Stauffer ($1,500); Kyle Vanden Heuvel ($1,500)
Amacher Family Fund in Memory of Mary L. Schick Frye: Luke Wagner ($2,100)
Beverly J. Laubach Scholarship Fund in Memory of Betty L. Dietz: Anna Maffei ($600)
Bloch-Selinger Educational Fund: Ryan Hause ($2,725, multi-year award); Angela Weng ($2,725, multi-year award); and $2,725 to six previous graduates
Carl J. Marrara Memorial Scholarship Fund: Isabella Johns ($1,000)
Cole Family Scholarship Fund: Brendan Haas ($3,400); Velvet Sterowski-Heck ($3,400)
Cotner Family Scholarship Fund: Sarah Sharp ($2,400)
Danville Education Association Scholarship Fund: Theresa Amarante ($1,000)
Danville High School Class of 1939 Scholarship Fund: Gwyneth Beiter ($2,300); Wesley Jordan ($2,300); Blake Sassaman ($2,300)
Danville High School Class of 1943 Scholarship Fund: Nayeli Williams ($500)
Danville High School Class of 1963 Scholarship Fund: Nolan Frantz ($600)
Danville Rotary Scholarship Fund: Brenna Ross ($400)
Danville Unrestricted Scholarship in Memory of Eleanor Burke: Skyler Farrell ($1,000)
DASD Alumni Association Scholarship Fund: Chukwuka Iregbu ($800); Mikella Walters ($800)
DASD Band Boosters Scholarship Fund: Delaney Bloom ($1,100)
David L. Price Scholarship Fund: Ryan Hause ($1,000)
Deutsch Family Memorial Scholarship Fund: Rory Lieberman ($2,100)
Donald J. Seebold Scholarship Fund: Reagan Preisz ($2,950); Heidi Pena Yanes ($2,950)
Eister Janssen Scholarship Fund: Koen Baylor ($2,000)
Gerald J. Levandoski Memorial Scholarship Fund: Tyler Brown ($1,300)
Jack and Gladys Magill Family Scholarship Fund: Jacob Keller ($1,400)
Jack Curry Athletic Fund: Kincade Cush ($1,700)
Jane Hood Memorial Fund: Jackson Clarke ($2,950); Renzo Yuasa ($2,950)
Jason Gordon Memorial Scholarship Fund: Theresa Amarante ($1,050); Mason Raup ($1,050)
Joan and Fred Miller Family Scholarship Fund: Ella Hummel ($1,050); Dameon White ($1.050)
Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship Fund: Madelyn Rider ($1,400)
Lady Liberty Scholarship Fund: Jason Zheng (Class of 2022, $2,900 multi-year award)
Mackenzie E. Riley Memorial Scholarship Fund: Paige Fausey ($700); Brendan Haas ($350); Renzo Yuasa ($350)
Mollie Harter Memorial Fund: Ashley Brown ($1,000)
Rechsteiner Family Scholarship Fund: Sage Gurski ($1,962.50, multi-year award); Carson Persing ($1,962.50, multi-year award); and $1,962.50 to six previous graduates
Robert L. Gatski, M.D. and Betty E. Gatski Healthcare Profession Fund: Kiley Mitchell (Class of 2021, $5,800 multi-year award)
Ronald J. Kanaskie Leadership Scholarship Fund: Kyle Vanden Heuvel ($1,000)
Roscoe A. Faust and William C. Heller Family Scholarship Fund: Francis Baker ($3,200); Morgan Wagner ($3,200)
Royer Family Scholarship Fund: Kaitlyn Gabel ($1,000)
Sandra O’Rourke Scholarship Fund: Alexis Vognetz ($2,000)
Stephanie Husek Scholarship Fund: Robyn Goodfellow ($3,000); Benjamin Summer ($3,000)
The Simington Family Scholarship Fund: Allison Focht ($1,500)
Valeria Walton Woods Memorial Scholarship Fund: Madison Sauers ($3,800)
Victor and Linda Marks Health Career Scholarship Fund: Lillie Whiting ($1,500)
Walter A. Whitey and Nan C. McCloskey Memorial Scholarship Fund: Carson Persing ($1,000)
Joanne McCall Spaid Simington and Paul Simington Scholarship Fund: Mary Walter ($2,000 for two years)