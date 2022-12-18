The threat of snow didn’t deter about 250 people from attending the inaugural Evangelical Honors the Community luncheon at Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg on Nov. 15. I was excited to be On the Scene for this first-time event. The snow held off long enough for everyone to get home safely.
I walked in with Lynn Wunz. Lynn’s husband, Chuck, was not far behind and followed us in with Mike Roberts.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical, said that Nov. 15 was National Philanthropy Day. This was the perfect day to recognize philanthropic “individuals, groups, and organizations” and express gratitude for their relationship to the hospital and the community.
After checking in, I got settled at the media table and felt the excitement throughout the banquet room. I talked with DeDe Gronlund and Gloria Karcher. I’ve know DeDe for a very long time. I was delighted to learn that she would be accepting the President’s Award on behalf of her late husband, Bob Gronlund who was a community leader for many years, as well as a champion for Evangelical Community Hospital. I met Gloria at the Tea and Spree events. She is another community leader and was being recognized as philanthropist of the year.
I enjoyed chatting with Ginny Kessler, daughter Amanda Kessler, Joanne Arbogast, and Ronda Showalter as I circulated. I said Hi to Dr. Gale and Sue Reish. Dr. Reish was receiving the Philanthropy Advocate of the Year award.
Other guests on the scene included Don Steele, Steve Stanko, Hank Baylor, Len Prosseda, Ann Glock, Norm and Phyllis Rich, Bonnie McDowell, Martha and Alan Barrick, Gary Sjoka, Diane Meixell, Nancy Hoffman, Ali and Drew Kauffman, Ann Keeler Evans, Jay Reed, Betty Steffensen, Kim Wheeler, Matt Miller and Joan Miller.
I always enjoy talking with Judy Bechtel and Bill Metzger. Judy asked about any updates on her home. We were neighbors. I told her a lovely couple bought it and are taking good care of “her” house.
The Apple family were thrilled to be together to see Jim Apple receive the well-deserved Lifetime Achievement award. I spoke with John and Sherri Uehling, Tim and Carol Apple and Jamie Apple. Patty Apple, Jim’s wife, was beaming with pride.
Evan’s Deanna Hollenbach, Nikki Weber, Donna Schuck and Michael Redding were busy taking care of details and snapping photos.
It was wonderful spending time at lunch with The Daily Item’s Rick Dandes and Sunbury Broadcasting’s Matt Catrillo. Lunch was delicious: mixed salad, chicken stuffed with cheese, herbed potatoes, roasted carrots, and an assortment of beautiful pastries which were delectable.
After not seeing Domenico and Stacey Napoli during the pandemic, it was so nice seeing them again at the Honors Luncheon. I had last seen them at Evan’s Cookin’ Men. It’s been even longer since I’ve seen Swan Stull and Marty Gates. I loved having the chance to catch up.
I loved talking with Dr. John and Liz Furia. John’s parents were on the scene to see their son receive the Physician Philanthropist of the Year award. John and Liz are friends and I was thrilled that John received the award. John is an avid runner, cyclist, wine connoisseur, and a top-notch orthopedic surgeon with a giving heart.
The program began as guests finished their dessert and coffee. Roger Haddon, Sunbury Broadcasting, was the emcee. Roger did a stellar job, adding just the right touch of wit and humor. Roger welcomed everyone and introduced Aucker. The CEO recognized Evangelical’s board members and Schuck and the executive leadership team.
The featured speaker was Barbara Hudock, CEO and founding partner of Hudock Capital Group. Hudock talked about philanthropy as “the simple, selfless act of giving to others.” It was an excellent segue to honoree Apple. In her introduction of the Lifetime Achievement award recipient, Aucker said that Jim shines the spotlight on others and is a humble man.
The Business Philanthropist of the Year award went to Silvertip Inc. The Young Philanthropist of the Year award was presented to Kylie Kuhns, founder of Kelsey’s Dream. Kuhns works for the U.S. State Department in Bangladesh and returned to receive her award. Emily Gorski was presented with the Community Service of the Year award. Gorski is the fonder of DIG Furniture Bank.
In addition to Robert Gronlund, President’s Awards were presented to Dale Miller, Joseph McGranghan, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, and the Milton Fire Department.
The luncheon ended on a high note, one of gratitude for all of the award recipients, for Evangelical Community Hospital, and for all of the people who help make our Valley such a wonderful place to live; where people care about one another, help each other, and give of themselves. This is the spirit of philanthropy and of this beautiful season.
Thanks to everyone who made the inaugural Evangelical Honors the Community luncheon an afternoon to remember. Thanks also to event sponsors John and Sue Griffith.
I want to wish all of my Dear Readers a warm and wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Kwanzaa! and a happy and healthy New Year! See you On the Scene in 2023.
Until next time…
