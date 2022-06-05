The Daily Item
CHICAGO — In celebration of World Environment Day today, Conagra Brands announced the winners of its annual Sustainable Development Awards, an employee-led program that encourages the development and implementation of innovative ideas related to sustainable production and business practices.
This year, employees from across the organization submitted a record 211 sustainability-focused projects that conserve water, reduce waste and save energy, underscoring Conagra’s commitment to nourishing and restoring the planet.
Winning teams were presented with awards during a ceremony in Chicago and Omaha. In partnership with the Carbonfund.org Foundation, Conagra will estimate the carbon emissions associated with attendees’ travel to the awards ceremony and neutralize those emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets.
Now in its 13th consecutive year, the 2022 Sustainable Development Awards projects generated the following results on an annual basis:
n Decreased the company’s carbon footprint by 7,600 metric tons, equivalent to avoiding the greenhouse gas emissions of driving a vehicle nearly 19 million miles1
n Conserved 95 million gallons of water, equivalent to eliminating the filling of 143 Olympic-size swimming pools2
n Reduced waste by 11,400 tons, equivalent to saving the weight of 91 Statues of Liberty.
Sustainability initiatives are submitted by cross-functional employee project teams across seven categories: sustainable brands, waste reduction and recycling, water conservation, climate change and energy efficiency, sustainable operations and an overall Award of Excellence and People’s Choice Award.
All submissions are judged by a panel of company sustainability leaders and winners are selected by employee peers.
“Through our annual Sustainable Development Awards, our employees continue to find innovative ways to develop more environmentally-friendly operations and brands,” said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands.
“Our focused work to reduce our water use, waste and greenhouse gas emissions demonstrates our commitment to building a more sustainable future. Congratulations to all of those who submitted projects this year and met environmental challenges head on.”
Award-winning employee teams help direct a total of $30,000 in grants from Conagra Brands to local sustainability-focused public service projects.
The award winning teams work at Conagra Brands locations in Chicago and Centralia, Ill.; Imlay City, Mich.; Irapuato, Mexico; Marshall, Mo.; Troy, Ohio, and Fayetteville, Ark.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies and operates a production and packaging facility in Milton.