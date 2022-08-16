For those of us who follow the Christian faith, there is a timely passage I just read from the book of Romans.
In chapter 13, verses 1-2, Paul writes “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, whoever rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.” (NIV)
My prayer is for local, state, and national leaders to put the interest of our country and our democracy above their own special interests.
The influence of special interest above the needs to the country was a concern of Hamilton, Madison, and Jay who wrote the Federalist Papers in support of our new Constitution.
Their concerns for our democracy were insightful and I believe relevant today.
Harry Hefty,
Watsontown