SELINSGROVE — Conflict-of-interest concerns persist regarding Selinsgrove borough council President Marvin Rudnitsky's involvement in the Regional Engagement Center (REC), which employs his daughter and receives public money through the municipality.
The issue arose Monday during a special budget meeting of the council when members began discussing the Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund, which has provided more than $270,000 to the REC and is being asked to give another $60,000 for the 10-week summer program and after-school drop-in program.
Rudnitsky's daughter, Kelly Feiler, was installed as the REC director in August 2016, one year before the center opened at 429 N. Eighth St. In the years since, she has received more titles and higher pay.
Today, Feiler serves as president of the center at a yearly salary of $55,000.
In August, borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz expressed concern that a member of Rudnitsky's family is benefiting financially from the public Gelnett Trust Fund. Cravitz provided legal advice that the council president abstain from voting on or advocating for the funds to be distributed to the REC.
When council member Bobbie Owens reminded board members about Cravitz's legal advice during Monday's discussion of the funds, Rudnitsky said he understood he could not vote or "speak to the merits" of funding the REC with Gelnett money.
"The conflict is there," Cravitz said. "If you advocate too much there could be a problem."
What followed was a lengthy discussion by several council members, including Christopher Kalcich, a former REC employee, who said the issue should be resolved by Rudnitsky abstaining from any vote involving the REC and public monies. Cravitz said the problem isn't simply the direct financial benefit of a family member, but the advocacy of a board leader "exercising influence."
Cravitz referred to the council's public August meeting when he raised the issue of a conflict and Rudnitsky relinquished his gavel, left the council table and sat in the gallery as he advocated — presumably as a member of the public — for the release of Gelnett funds to benefit the REC.
"It's really hard to get over those appearances," the attorney said, adding that the state Ethics Commission is clear on the matter. "I'm not trying to pick on anybody, I'm just trying to keep you out of trouble. I don't want anyone rung up on an ethics violation."
When Kalcich continued to speak about ways a conflict could be averted, Cravitz interjected, "You're splitting hairs" and again issued a warning about a potential conflict if Rudnitsky continued to recommend financial support for the REC.
As the council moved on with its discussion on the REC's funding request, Rudnitsky said the REC board is considering raising the summer camp fee from $900 to $1,000 per camper in 2023.
Owens said that would help sustain the program, an issue the council has tried repeatedly to raise with REC officials, and recommended they visit other Valley institutions such as the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs for an understanding of how they fund programs.
Sherri Badman, the borough's assistant manager, suggested the borough, through the Gelnett Fund, could subsidize each summer camp member up to $750, leaving families to pay $250 per child.
Owens supported the proposal, to which Rudnitsky turned to her and said, "If they can't afford it, they can't go?"
Financial aid should be offered to families, responded Owens who said the REC has to be more transparent and diligent about seeking grants and matching funds to support its programs that, according to Feiler, cost about $250,000 a year while payroll is currently at $130,000 with three full-time workers.
Neither Feiler, REC board chairman Sarah Farbo or REC treasurer Tyler Shields responded to The Daily Item's questions about whether they've hired the fourth part-time employee Feiler requested at $20,000 a year or how much money the REC has raised this year in fees, donations and grants.
According to the REC board's Oct. 19 meeting minutes, there has "not been a single month in 2022 with net income" and $50,000 is needed to cover overhead and payroll through the end of the year. The nonprofit has received funding from the borough and from families that have donated $40,000 to the REC each year, Rudnitsky said during Monday's meeting.