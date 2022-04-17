The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University Symphony Orchestra is seeking local musicians to join them for a concert to benefit humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.
“Gather at the Gate: A Concert for Peace and Freedom in Ukraine” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on, April 30, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. The orchestra is under the direction of Jordan Randall Smith, a visiting assistant professor of music.
“Pennsylvania has the second highest population of people claiming Ukrainian ancestry of any state in the United States, according to our governor,” Smith said. “This area is rich with musical talent, and I hope they will join us in Stretansky Concert Hall to not only honor the rich tradition of Ukrainian music but also in support of the many who are fleeing their country.”
Registered orchestra musicians (bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute, French horn, harp, oboe, percussion, trombone, trumpet, tuba, viola and violin) of all ages who are interested in participating in the performance should come to Stretansky Concert Hall at 5:30 p.m. for a brief rehearsal with the Susquehanna University Symphony Orchestra.
A collection will be taken to benefit the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which is supporting refugees who are fleeing the Russian invasion. For more information about the event, and to register and download sheet music, visit suorchestras.com/gather.