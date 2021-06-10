Concetta "Tina" Reid, 91, of Lewisburg, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with her daughter Tina Amador by her side.
Tina was born April 4, 1930, in Malaga, NJ. She was preceded by her husband Emil P. Reid.
She is survived by her sons, James Reid, and David and Crystal Reid, all of Lewisburg; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Luis Amador of Locust Grove, Va; and four grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Luis Amador Jr., Brandon Reid, Danielle Amador and Nate Reid.
Tina will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, the love of cooking (and eating) and her love for Jesus. She attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Lewisburg, until she moved to Locust Grove, Va. with her husband in 2014.
No services are being planned at this time.