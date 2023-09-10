LEWISBURG – Taylor Swift mentions singer Faith Hill as one of her mentors. Meryl Streep said her mentor was her mother. One of Serena Williams’ mentors was French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Successful people almost always have someone in their corner cheering them on, something that an upcoming conference recognizes.
Unhindered Steps, a mental and emotional well-being conference and workshop for teen girls and the adults who support them, will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road.
“The main purpose is to provide information, tools, resources and real life adults who will walk along with the girls,” said Erin Geiswhite, host of the conference. “It’s to equip the adults to better support the teen girls in their lives.”
Geiswhite is the author of a book about her own teenage depression, a time when she thought she had to pretend everything was fine. A number of mental health and other professionals will offer workshops for both teens and the adults in their lives.
One presenter, Gina Bavero, is the assistant director of counseling and psychological services at Susquehanna University. She will talk about healthy and unhealthy relationships, red flags to watch for, and social media safety for both teens and adults. She’ll provide questions adults can use to start conversations with their teen girls.
“It’s important for those that are a caretaker of even young or adolescent girls to come and learn a little more about the struggles these girls have,” Bavero said. “Teens don’t like to talk about them. They’re sorting through it on their own.”
A February 2023 report from the CDC shows nearly 60 percent of teenage girls feel “persistently sad or hopeless.” Nearly 1 in 3 (30 percent) seriously considered attempting suicide—up nearly 60 percent from a decade ago.
Having gone through challenging times in her own teen years, and working in youth ministry where she hears the challenges teen girls face today, Geiswhite feels called by God to fight for the girls.
“They need an army around them to support them and give them hope,” she said.
While she sees positive changes in society’s views of mental health, she feels churches can do more to break the stigma of mental health conditions.
Anyone wanting to better understand how to help teen girls navigate these tumultuous years is welcome to attend the conference.
“I think a lot of adults don’t have the confidence to support the girl in their life who is struggling, so we want to come alongside them, too,” Geiswhite said.
“I would invite any caretaker – fathers, mothers, guardians,” Bavero said. “It’s important for anyone who wants to learn more about teen girls.”
“This is really coming from my story of being one of these teen girls who struggles,” Geiswhite said. “I think teen girls are amazing.”
Registration for Unhindered Steps is $25 and includes lunch. Scholarships are available. For more information visit www.unhinderedsteps.com or call 570-850-9475.