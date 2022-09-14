DANVILLE — Danville has shown steady improvement throughout the year with its biggest accomplishment coming against Williamsport Wednesday night under the lights.
The Ironmen played a tough game against Williamsport, centered around keeping possession and defending when necessary to produce another close game.
Madison Merrell scored the game-winner off the crossbar with 7:42 left in the game, giving Danville a 2-1 win over Williamsport in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer action at Ironmen Stadium.
“I knew if I could get it that close, I could keep working out with my teammates and try to create another opportunity,” Merrell said. “I trusted my teammates.”
Trust has been a big part of Merrell’s development as a freshman on the team. She has been a big part of the team’s success over the last three games.
Believing in herself at the varsity level has been helped by the encouragement of Pickle, who pushed the ball through to give Merrell a chance at scoring the go-ahead goal Wednesday.
“She’s always encouraging me whether I make a mistake or if I just scored a goal,” Merrell said. “I just love the support from the whole team.”
Pickle scored just 1:25 into the second half, before Nylah Ford tied the game with 25 minutes left in the game for the Millionaires.
It was a good all-around performance for Danville fresh off a 3-3 tie with defending Class A state champion Southern Columbia on Saturday. The Ironmen (3-3-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) are finding ways to stay in games with a grittiness and commitment to get better.
“It was a momentum changer to get everybody up to the level of competition we wanted,” Danville coach Angela Sivillo said. “We played our game. I told them to look for the mids and control possession.”
The Ironmen limited possession and forced enough offense to take a lead and clamp down with their midfielders and backline. Williamsport recorded its first attempt on goal ten minutes into the second half after Pickle put the Ironmen on top.
“It changed everything,” Sivillo said. “We’ve had some upsets in the early season that we’ve learned from. We got another win this week and a win tonight. We’re kind of on a roll. It’s a good turning point in the season for us to keep building off.”
Both teams pressured more offensively in the second half. Both goals were scored in the first 15 minutes as both teams recorded a pair of shots on goal throughout the stretch.
Ford was particularly tough for Williamsport (5-3, 0-2) in the second half as she forced Danville’s backline to defend throughout the final 40 minutes. She was even called offsides a couple of times for being aggressive to the ball.
Pickle almost helped give Danville a goal advantage with eight minutes left when she fed a ball through to Madison Merrell for a close attempt on goal. Merrell attempted to pop the ball over the keeper’s head, but hit the crossbar.
The two wouldn’t miss a second time when Pickle pushed a ball up from midfield to find Merrell near the 25. Merrell dribbled the ball up, and put a high ball to the far post for a goal.
DANVILLE 2, WILLIAMSPORT 1
Second half
Dan-Lucy Pickle, 38:35; Will-Nylah Ford, 23:32; Dan-Madison Merrell (Pickle), 7:42.
Shots: Dan, 14-3. Shots on goal: Dan, 7-2. Corners: Dan, 3-1. Saves: Williamsport (Sarah Spring), 5; Danville (Kamryn Michaels), 1.