A little over a year ago I wrote in these pages that the administration was following Putin’s Playbook, endeavoring to establish a totalitarian state.
After our great leader’s attempt to reverse the outcome of the election, and his undeniable act of sedition Jan. 6 of this year, I think I hit a grand-slam homerun.
Anyone who doubts this can be forgiven if he or she were born after Jan. 6. Anyone else has a serious case of “don’t confuse me with the facts.” And how about those Republicans falling right into line by purging the party of those who would put the truth before ideology.
How can our great leader succeed in his mission of deceit if he does not have the party 100% behind him saying, “yeah, the election was stolen?”
Hence, my newest prediction: Trump won’t run again.
He doesn’t have to. He’s got what he wants. The leaders of the Republican party are competing to win the “Who Loves Donny More?” contest!
The party’s platform was: “Anything Trump wants!” Heaven help us, Putin’s biggest mole has the leaders of the Republican Party on a leash (How?, Why?) and they will do anything he asks. Just ask Dick Cheney’s daughter. God bless her courage!
So, logic tells me that since these “leaders” are working for the guy that works for Putin, they don’t represent us. And, I would argue, every Trump policy they support redounds to the benefit of the man in the Kremlin. But that’s next.
Joseph Pugliese,
Lewisburg