The Daily Item
The Rev. Kenneth Gordon Hurto of Vero Beach, Florida will lead The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley for the 2021-22 year, according to a release from the church. As an interim minister, Hurto will guide the congregation as it prepares to call a settled minister next year.
Hurto brings more than 45 years’ experience as a Unitarian Universalist minister, having served small and large congregations from Iowa to Virginia, Pennsylvania to Australia. He also served as the Lead Minister for the Unitarian Universalist Association Southern Region.
“I am committed to empowering our people to live lives of broad compassion, committed to community service and thinking deeply about life’s issues,” Hurto explains. In his work with the congregation, Hurto will help the membership gain clarity and renewed enthusiasm for its mission as it reviews all its programs and structures. “An Interim Minister’s role,” said Hurto, “is to be an objective outsider to congregational life so the congregation can see itself more clearly and get ready for seeking a permanent minister.”
Charter member Lenore Askew, Sunbury, feels Hurto brings a valuable perspective to the congregation. “It’s quite an honor to have someone with his experience to take an objective look at who we are instead of who we think we are,” Askew said. “Often congregations get complacent, and fall into a rut without recognizing the rut they are in. So, after 30 years, it’s a good time to see how we’ve changed and how we need to continue that change to live our UU values in our communities.”
Congregation Vice President Alex Chang, Danville, added, “We are excited to have Rev. Kenn provide his wisdom in helping our congregation grow spiritually, serve our communities, and promote social justice.”
The Congregation was gathered in 1991 as part of an extension effort of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s Joseph Priestley District. As it approaches its 30th anniversary, The Congregation carries on a proud tradition of free faith in the Northumberland area. The Rev. Dr. Joseph Priestley first brought Unitarian religion to the area in 1794. Dr. Priestley’s home and the Priestley Chapel on Front Street are central to Northumberland’s story. By arrangement with Priestley Chapel Associates, The Congreagtion still utilizes the Chapel for special services.
The Congregation is one of more than 1,000 Unitarian Universalist congregations in the United States, where the Unitarian Universalist Association was formed in 1961 with the merger of the Universalist Church of America (founded in 1793) and the American Unitarian Association (founded in 1825). Unitarian Universalism represents a 400-year-old free faith tradition, with roots in Reformation Europe and the English Enlightenment. Unitarian Universalists prize diversity and compassion for others. They believe in the power of reason to discern the truths of life, freedom of personal conviction, and commitment to a ministry of love and justice.
Noted Unitarians and Universalists include Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams and Thomas Jefferson, authors Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, the abolitionist Theodore Parker — whose famous assertion, “the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice” inspired Dr. Martin Luther King — and social reformers Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Margaret Fuller.
The Congregation meets at 265 Point Township Dr. (Route 11) in Northumberland, with services in person, hybrid, or online depending on local incidence rates of COVID-19. Its services are open to all each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Information is available at www.uucsv.org.