Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SCHUYLKILL...SOUTHERN NORTHUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN DAUPHIN...EASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 100 AM EDT... At 1212 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles west of Wilkes-Barre to Berwick to near Mount Carmel to Kulpmont to 10 miles south of Selinsgrove. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Berwick, Mount Carmel and Mifflinville around 1215 AM EDT. Aristes and Wilburton Number Two around 1220 AM EDT. Ashland, Beurys Lake and Lavelle around 1225 AM EDT. Buck Run, Branchdale and Fountain Springs around 1230 AM EDT. Shenandoah, Frackville and Forrestville around 1235 AM EDT. Minersville, Seltzer and Marlin around 1240 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Ravine, Mary-D, Lime Ridge, Park Place and Ringtown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for central, south central and north central Pennsylvania. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH