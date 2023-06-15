SELINSGROVE — Representatives from U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson's office will meet with constituents from 12:30 to 2 .m. Wednesday in Selinsgrove.
Staff members will be available at state Rep. David Row's Selinsgrove Office, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Suite F3, Selinsgrove, to answer questions or provide assistance to residents.
No appointments are necessary but residents of Pennsylvania 15th Congressional District interested in meeting with staff are encouraged to arrive early because the meetings will take place on a first come, first served basis.
Residents unable to attend the constituent hours can call Thompson's Bellefonte (814-353-0215) or Oil City (814-670-0432) offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
