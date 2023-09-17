LEWISBURG – Even though she grew up with Jewish cousins, neighbors and friends, Freddi Carlip told her parents she didn’t want to attend Hebrew school — necessary if she wanted to celebrate a Bat Mitzvah.
“When you’re 11, when you’re 12, you just know better,” Carlip joked.
But nearly 60 years later she yearned for a connection to her family and faith, and on May 23, 2015, at the Berelson Center for Jewish Life at Bucknell University, she celebrated her Bat Mitzvah.
It took a year of studying, and she finally took those Hebrew lessons.
“Hebrew is basically a phonetic language, so you can learn to read without really learning what the words mean,” said Rabbi Serena Fujita, who performed the ceremony. “But we studied what it meant.”
The two women had become friends while Fujita served as the rabbi at Bucknell.
“Freddi would come to services and holidays, and our friendship evolved over time, so when she asked, it was an honor for me to be able to study Hebrew and texts with her,” Rabbi Fujita said. “And it was great fun because she’s bright and she’s a friend. It was joyous.”
Becoming a Bat Mitzvah was something that had always been in the back of Carlip’s mind, and with Rabbi Fujita planning to retire in a year, Carlip decided it was now or never. She started learning Hebrew letters, which were easy, then vowels, “which are very strange,” and then words.
“It was tough putting the words together, saying them properly and hoping I was doing it correctly,” Carlip said.
At the ceremony she read from the Torah and the Haftarah. Family members were given the honor of opening and closing the Ark, which houses the Torah. The ceremony included prayers of thanksgiving, prayers for peace, for people who were ill and for deceased loved ones.
It also included “From 4th St. to Cross St.,” a poem Carlip had written about growing up in her Philadelphia neighborhood with the people who loved her. It was published in “The Jewish Exponent,” a weekly Philadelphia newspaper.
The pressure was on when Carlip read Hebrew from the holy books in front of friends and family.
“At my age, we tend to get very complacent. We don’t want to change. We don’t want to grow,” she said. “I was scared because of learning Hebrew. But in the end, I conquered that fear and I stood up in front of the congregation and said the prayers.”
Although her parents are deceased, she likes to think they were watching as she at last made that commitment to her faith.
“When Serena put the prayer shawl around me, it was as if I was transported outside myself,” she said. “Standing and looking out at everybody, it was a connection with all of them whether they were Jewish or not.”
Adult ceremonies
Rabbi Fujita had never performed a Bar or Bat Mitzvah for an adult — “Freddi was the one and only,” Fujita said with a laugh. But Jewish congregations do perform the ceremony for adults when requested.
“You miss your family as you get older,” Carlip said. “You just want to keep that bond going and be a Daughter of Israel. To me, it means to join my foremothers, meaning way back (to the scriptural times of Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah).”
“One of the reasons I think people turn to religion is community,” Fujita said. “It’s a way to be connected to this chain of history, of people who lived in the past and had this great belief in their God, and in their community … For some it’s a matter of God, and for others it’s a matter of tradition and community and belief in something more than the terrible stuff around them.”
“It’s an honor,” Carlip said. “I feel more connected to my Judaism. I can pass that connection to my children and my grandchildren.”
She reflected on the fact that in 2014 her ex-husband was murdered. That unexpected loss also contributed to her decision to act on her dream of becoming a Bat Mitzvah.
“It reminded me how fleeting life is,” she said. “Any Bat or Bar Mitzvah, wedding, circumcision ceremony or naming ceremony for a girl, these are called simcha, and we want to make sure in Judaism that we celebrate them because we know how quickly things can change.”