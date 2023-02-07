Conner Michael Loss, 4 months, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home.
Born in Danville on Oct. 8, 2022, he was the son of Breanna M. Loss of Milton and Jeremy A. Beardsley of New Columbia.
Conner was a content, smiling child that was loved deeply.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin sister, Joy Loss; two brothers, Braylin Loss and Landon Beardsley; maternal grandparents, John R. Loss of Milton and Janet D. Loss of Sunbury; paternal grandmother, Mindy Beardsley of New Columbia; maternal great-grandmother, Joyce Loss of Milton; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Snyder of Watsontown; an uncle, John “Bud” Loss; great-uncle, Michael Loss; and great-aunts, Connie Keister, Wanda Taylor, Barb Wertzand and Tracy Smith.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.