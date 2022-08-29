Connie E. Hetherington, 77, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
She was born June 19, 1945.
Connie is survived by her son, Matthew and his wife Sandra; and daughter, Lorianne Cawthern and her husband John; grandchildren, Tiffany Scholl (Chad), Colby Roman (Nathaniel), Logan Hetherington (Kelsey), Sawyer and Sage Cawthern; great-grandchildren, McCartney, Cruz, Karter, Zane and Cael; her sister, Darlene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie spent many years operating a hair salon. She enjoyed vacations at the beach and the cabin with her family and especially her grandchildren, who'll miss her very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hetherington; and parents, Earl Sr. and Christobel Naugle. Also, her sisters and brothers, Phyllis, Earl, Richard, Susan, Janet and Andy.
Burial will be private.
Donations in Connie's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.