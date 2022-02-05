Connie J. Herrold, 75, Paxtonville

Connie J. Herrold, age 75, of Paxtonville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 4, at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Sunbury, the daughter of Joan E. Weisen Zimmerman and the late Eugene D. “Bud” Zimmerman.
Connie was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg High School and, in 1963, she married Donald L. Herrold Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006.
Connie was a homemaker all her life and, for several years, had worked in food service at Susquehanna University.
Family was the most important thing in her life.
She enjoyed bingo, attending auctions and bowling, as well as family vacations and gatherings.
Surviving in addition to her mother are son Scott (Sandy) Herrold; two daughters, Heidi (Brad) Jeffries and Holly (Brian) Herrold; eight grandchildren Jason, Buddy, Brandon, Corey, Ryan, Jesse, Molley and Ava; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Madison, Preston, Kylynn and Paxton.
She was preceded in death by son, Donald Herrold Jr.; and father- and mother-in-law, George and Erma Herrold.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 10-11 a.m. at Paxtonville United Methodist Church, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Krauss officiating.
Burial will follow in the Paxtonville Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Connie’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.