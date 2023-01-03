With deepest sorrow we announce that Connor R. Hollenbach, 19, a beloved son, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
Those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Connor was born in Danville to his loving parents on Feb. 23, 2003, and was a welcomed miracle to his family.
Connor was active in any and most sports in his younger years to include soccer, wrestling, baseball, basketball and football. He was a graduate of Warrior Run Area High School in 2021.
Connor will be missed every day by his father, Kenneth Hollenbach and his companion Christopher; his grandparents, Georgia Kurtz of Watsontown and Kenneth and Melody Hollenbach of Allenwood; his aunts and uncles, Nichole and Andrew Kurtz of Allenwood and Jeremy and Alissa Hollenbach of Watsontown; and his loved cousins, Kelsey Kurtz and Ethan Kurtz of Allenwood, Dylan and Hayleigh Hollenbach of Watsontown, and Logan (Cilla) Brehm of Allenwood. Also, several aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
We know Connor was welcomed into the house of the Lord with opened arms by his mother, Trudy; his maternal grandfather, Andrew Kurtz Sr. and little angel cousins, Camryn and McKenley Kurtz.
A celebration of Connor’s life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
