MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will hold a conservation practice tour for farmers on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Fruit Farms parking lot, 1652 Martin Brothers Road, Mount Pleasant Mills.
This tour will visit several farms that had conservation practices, called best management practices (BMPs), installed on their farms to prevent nutrient and sediment pollution.
Participants will see actual BMPs such as stream riparian buffers, stream cattle crossings, poultry manure storages, roofed heavy use areas, roof gutters and outlets, stream bank pasture fencing, cattle walkways, and streambank and fish habitat restoration. The BMPs were installed with technical and financial assistance from the SCCD and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
To practice safe farming, participants will ride in vans from Whispering Pines. Biosecurity measures will be taken at all stops. Participants are asked to be good neighbors and practice personal biosecurity before attending the tour.
Refreshments and lunch will be provided. There is no fee to attend. Reservations are required and are due by Wednesday, June 21, by calling the SCCD at 570-837-3000, ext. 0.