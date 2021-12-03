I sent my final letters today (Nov. 30) making my end-of-year plea for donations to the Regional Engagement Center in honor of someone that “Gave a Lot” to them or really made a difference in their lives this year.
There are so many reasons that the REC needs to be here, and our community has been so generous to support us. After I sent them, I got back to the business of making sure we had enough volunteers and staff scheduled to cover our daily free Drop-In Program, which has been a struggle lately. None of our cool programs, like Mentoring and Tutoring, matter if we can’t be open with enough volunteers and staff.
I also was thinking about the upcoming holidays and New Year’s resolutions. Who makes resolutions they actually keep? Ones that are painful are really hard to keep. So what if your resolution actually made you feel good every time you did it? What if your resolution touched a life and made a difference for the better in many lives?
Volunteering at the REC would definitely be a resolution where you will feel better each time you serve, and you will be making a difference! The smiles, side hugs, and stories of school success make our days and will yours, as well. Our Drop-In Program is from 3-6 p.m. each day there is school.
Do you think you could spare an hour or two once a week or once a month to help? Consider volunteering at the REC as your New Year’s resolution and see how good you can feel!
Interested parties can visit www.selinsgroverec.com or email snydercountyrec@gmail.com.
Kelly Feiler,
President, Regional Engagement Center, Selinsgrove