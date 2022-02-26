When hundreds of students and faculty at Bucknell University walked out this week, they did so to “demand answers and accountability from Bucknell University Administration and Public Safety.”
The new face of the university’s public safety department says he is ready to meet them in the middle, offering what appears to be an opportunity for a reset at the campus that has had some high-profile incidents in recent years.
Anthony Morgan started as Bucknell’s new chief of public safety earlier this month. He understands working on campus can be different than working within the general public.
“I think it’s important to recognize that within a campus environment that students are very socially conscious and students expressing their views through protest or other means is oftentimes part of the campus experience,” Morgan told The Daily Item.
Part of that campus experience involves what Morgan, and students, hope becomes a vibrant and ongoing dialogue.
It was disappointing Morgan did not attend a meeting with some members of the community regarding campus safety on Tuesday, but he seems to have the right thought process regarding the position.
“It’s going to be really crucial that we connect with college students. They are the leaders,” he said.
One of the most significant hurdles Morgan will face is restoring a level of trust. Clearly there are some lingering scars across the Union County campus.
For many, the outrageous incident at Fran’s House — an university-owned LGBTQ residence —last spring, on the eve of finals and graduation, was the tipping point. The incident was terrible to begin with — students threatening fellow students and trying to break into their residence — the response of the safety department was just as troubling if not more so.
“The psychological toll that occurs when you approach someone and you share your pain and ask for help, and are just met with silence or inaction, it is not uncommon for the belief to slip in more and more often that you’re not worthy of being protected, of being cared for,” senior Jasmine Minhas said this week.
That belief is the first hurdle Morgan and his staff will have to overcome. It starts with a level of respect for all students in all instances, which means showing up for difficult conversations.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.